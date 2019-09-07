Here are the results of football contests that took place on Sept. 6:
Riverwood 14, Kennesaw Mountain 6
North Atlanta 41, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 6
Westminster 42, St. Pius X 14
Marist 45, Canyon Springs (Nevada) 8
Woodward Academy 13, Blessed Trinity 10
Pace Academy 25, Monroe Area 0
Lovett 39, B.E.S.T. Academy 8
Mount Vernon School 30, First Presbyterian 7
Wesleyan 24, Prince Avenue Christian 14
Denmark 63, North Springs 0
