Here are the scores from the local football contests that took place on Sept. 20:
Holy Innocents’ 42, Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy 41
Wesleyan 51, Our Lady of Mercy 7
Riverwood 14, Banneker 6
Woodward Academy 47, McDonough 7
Marist 30, St. Pius X 0
Whitefield Academy 27, Pinecrest Academy 0
Decatur 48, North Springs 13
Trinity Christian 39, Mount Vernon School 38
