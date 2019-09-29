The following local football contests took place on Sept. 27:
Riverwood 48, Lithia Springs 20
St. Pius X 23, Loganville 6
Marist 35, White County 20
Pace Academy 40, Redan 14
Westminster 51, Towers 6
Mount Vernon School 51, Landmark Christian 0
Holy Innocents’ 31, Wesleyan 0
Whitefield Academy 20, St. Francis 17
Cedar Grove 41, Lovett 17
Carver (Atlanta) 58, North Springs 0
