Mount Pisgah at Whitefield 2.jpg
Buy Now

Whitefield Academy's Ethan Garrett carries the ball against Mount Pisgah's Sean Ainsworth.

 Special - Hal Simpson

The following local football contests took place on Sept. 27:

Riverwood 48, Lithia Springs 20

St. Pius X 23, Loganville 6

Marist 35, White County 20

Pace Academy 40, Redan 14

Westminster 51, Towers 6

Mount Vernon School 51, Landmark Christian 0

Holy Innocents’ 31, Wesleyan 0

Whitefield Academy 20, St. Francis 17

Cedar Grove 41, Lovett 17

Carver (Atlanta) 58, North Springs 0

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.