Here are the scores from local football games that took place on Oct. 11:
Woodward Academy 49, Eastside 7
Marist 45, West Hall 7
Lovett 46, Stone Mountain 32
Westminster 36, Pace Academy 21
Wesleyan 52, Mount Vernon School 30
Holy Innocents’ 40, Strong Rock Christian 0
Whitefield Academy 37, Mount Paran Christian 17
Alpharetta 28, North Atlanta 0
Oconee County 21, St. Pius 7
