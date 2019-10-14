092519_MNS_GOTW_ JC_French J.C. French

Wesleyan quarterback J.C. French attempts a pass during a 2018 game.

 Special — Wesleyan Athletics

Here are the scores from local football games that took place on Oct. 11:

Woodward Academy 49, Eastside 7

Marist 45, West Hall 7

Lovett 46, Stone Mountain 32

Westminster 36, Pace Academy 21

Wesleyan 52, Mount Vernon School 30

Holy Innocents’ 40, Strong Rock Christian 0

Whitefield Academy 37, Mount Paran Christian 17

Alpharetta 28, North Atlanta 0

Oconee County 21, St. Pius 7

