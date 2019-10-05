The following football contests took place on Oct. 4:
North Atlanta 42, Northview 28
Riverwood 21, Decatur 16
Woodward Academy 44, Druid Hills 3
Marist 56, Chestatee 13
Lovett 54, Towers 12
Pace Academy 27, Stone Mountain 20
Holy Innocents 49’, Mount Vernon School 14
Whitefield Academy 57, King’s Ridge 6
Jackson (Atlanta) 41, North Springs 20
Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy 54, Wesleyan 17
