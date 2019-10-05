Mount Pisgah at Whitefield 2.jpg
Whitefield Academy's Ethan Garrett carries the ball against Mount Pisgah's Sean Ainsworth.

 Special - Hal Simpson

The following football contests took place on Oct. 4:

North Atlanta 42, Northview 28

Riverwood 21, Decatur 16

Woodward Academy 44, Druid Hills 3

Marist 56, Chestatee 13

Lovett 54, Towers 12

Pace Academy 27, Stone Mountain 20

Holy Innocents 49’, Mount Vernon School 14

Whitefield Academy 57, King’s Ridge 6

Jackson (Atlanta) 41, North Springs 20

Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy 54, Wesleyan 17

