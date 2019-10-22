Here are the scores from local football contests that took place on Oct. 18:
Riverwood 21, Carver (Atlanta) 6
Woodward Academy 49, Hampton 0
Marist 37, Denmark 14
Lovett 21, Pace Academy 14
Pope 23, North Atlanta 14
Grady 40, North Springs 0
North Oconee 44, St. Pius X 0
Cedar Grove 21, Westminster 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.