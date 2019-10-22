081419_MNS_Lovett_Henry_Beery Henry Beery

Lovett football player Henry Beery carries the ball in road game against Calhoun in 2018.

 Special-Lovett Athletics

Here are the scores from local football contests that took place on Oct. 18:

Riverwood 21, Carver (Atlanta) 6

Woodward Academy 49, Hampton 0

Marist 37, Denmark 14

Lovett 21, Pace Academy 14

Pope 23, North Atlanta 14

Grady 40, North Springs 0

North Oconee 44, St. Pius X 0

Cedar Grove 21, Westminster 0

