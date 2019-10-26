Here are the scores from local prep football contests that took place on Oct. 25:
North Atlanta 49, Dunwoody 21
Riverwood 28, North Springs 7
Woodward Academy 42, Salem 20
Marist 27, Flowery Branch 0
St. Pius X 14, Madison County 7
Westminster 45, Redan 6
Holy Innocents’ 41, Trinity Christian 7
Wesleyan 45, Landmark Christian 7
Mount Vernon 41, Our Lady of Mercy 0
Whitefield Academy 42, Walker 7
Cedar Grove 40, Pace Academy 10
