Here are the scores of football contests that took place on Nov. 15:

Riverwood 17, Loganville 14

St. Pius X 42, Heritage 14

Woodward Academy 40, Upson-Lee 14

Marist 42, Cedartown 22

Wesleyan 35, First Presbyterian 28

South Paulding 41, North Atlanta 27

Greater Atlanta Christian 35, Pace Academy 14

North Hall 24, Lovett 21

Dawson County 27, Westminster 3

Hebron Christian 13, Mount Vernon School 7

Brookstone 10, Whitefield Academy 7

