Here are the scores of football contests that took place on Nov. 15:
Riverwood 17, Loganville 14
St. Pius X 42, Heritage 14
Woodward Academy 40, Upson-Lee 14
Marist 42, Cedartown 22
Wesleyan 35, First Presbyterian 28
South Paulding 41, North Atlanta 27
Greater Atlanta Christian 35, Pace Academy 14
North Hall 24, Lovett 21
Dawson County 27, Westminster 3
Hebron Christian 13, Mount Vernon School 7
Brookstone 10, Whitefield Academy 7
