Here are the scores from local football games that took place on Nov. 1:
Riverwood 28, Grady 7
Woodward Academy 42, North Clayton 8
Lovett 48, Redan 20
Pace Academy 41, Towers 14
Westminster 17, Stone Mountain 6
Holy Innocents’ 56, Landmark Christian 14
Wesleyan 45, Strong Rock Christian 13
North Atlanta 44, Centennial 0
Banneker 23, North Springs 22
Blessed Trinity 33, Marist 30
Eagle’s Landing Christian 56, Mount Vernon School 3
Fellowship Christian 31, Whitefield Academy 9
