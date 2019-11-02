081419_MNS_Holy_Innocents_Hunter_Hawk Hunter Hawk

Holy Innocents’ Hunter Hawk carries the ball in a game at Mount Pisgah Christian in 2018.

 Special-Holy Innocents’ Athletics

Here are the scores from local football games that took place on Nov. 1:

Riverwood 28, Grady 7

Woodward Academy 42, North Clayton 8

Lovett 48, Redan 20

Pace Academy 41, Towers 14

Westminster 17, Stone Mountain 6

Holy Innocents’ 56, Landmark Christian 14

Wesleyan 45, Strong Rock Christian 13

North Atlanta 44, Centennial 0

Banneker 23, North Springs 22

Blessed Trinity 33, Marist 30

Eagle’s Landing Christian 56, Mount Vernon School 3

Fellowship Christian 31, Whitefield Academy 9

