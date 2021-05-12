During a series of spring ceremonies, several local high school athletes recently signed national letters of intent with the colleges of their choice.
Some schools hosted in-person signing ceremonies and others held them virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are the local schools’ signees, based on information provided by each school:
♦ Holy Innocents’: TyQuann Alexander (Shorter University, football), Marshall Nichols (Mississippi State University, football), Landon Kardian (Kennesaw State University, football), Paige Collins (Georgia Southern University, volleyball), Cierra Foster (Georgia College & State University, basketball), Eric Francis, (University of Alabama, wheelchair basketball), J.D. Bogart (Bradley University, baseball), Tyler Fuller (Georgetown University, baseball), Michael Zarrillo (Lafayette University, baseball), Shane Newsome (Catholic University, baseball), Annie Parker (Cornell University, lacrosse), Caroline Belisle and Rachel Suttle (University of Georgia, soccer), Ann Riley Huber (Washington & Lee, soccer), Patxi Risinger (Guilford College, soccer), Sam Barton (North Central College, track), Alex Pearson (Robert Morris University, track), William Welden (Trinity University, track)
♦ Lovett: Avery Bargeron (Auburn University, swimming), Chandler Kenny (University of Georgia, soccer), Andrew Pinkston (Northwestern University, baseball), Ryan Mutombo (Georgetown University, basketball), Collin Goldberg (Washington University, football), Emma McHale (Rhodes College, tennis), Patrick Pitts (Stetson University, cross country), Alex Walters (Vassar College, basketball), Wells Kamerschen (Rhodes, football), Wasswa Robbins (U.S. Naval Academy, soccer), Zach Freier (New York University, tennis), Henry Haden (Washington & Lee University, cross country), Aaron McFadden (Loyola University, track)
♦ Mount Pisgah: Collin Galinski (University of Alabama – Huntsville, lacrosse), Happy Chane (University of Rochester, football), Matt Trujillo (Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, football), Garrett Sutherland (Brevard College, basketball), Nate Gordon (Converse College, basketball), Haley Agin (U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, swimming), Chase Tucker (George Mason University, basketball)
♦ Mount Vernon: Andrew Douglas (U.S. Military Academy, football), Cole Forrest (Belmont Abbey College, baseball), Grant Bulak (Purdue University, track), Parker Hollosi (Northumbria University, soccer)
♦ North Atlanta: Mikiah Stephenson (Tuskegee University, tennis), Kate Sharbura (Georgia Tech, tennis), Andrii Rodin (Tennessee Wesleyan University, soccer), Tiana Miller (Oglethorpe University, lacrosse), Montavious Myrick (Northern Illinois University, basketball), Ethan Curnow (Georgia Tech, track), Daniel Gardner (Georgia Southwestern State University, soccer), Sophie Yanoshik (Sewanee: University of the South, swimming), Shane Nelson (Birmingham Southern University, baseball)
♦ Northview: Kevin Park (Babson College, golf), Carter Tillman (Pratt Institute, soccer), Camden Perry (Virginia Wesleyan, tennis), Lily Logan (University of Mississippi, soccer), Ethan Sassine (Georgia State, soccer)
♦ Riverwood: Henry Collins (Sewanee: University of the South, baseball), Ella Gerstel (Reinhardt University, soccer), Drew Holmes (Bethel University, baseball), Miles Jackson (Hillsborough College, baseball), Jacob Johnson (Newberry College, cross country and track), Josh Katz (baseball, Emory University), Elle Mezzio (University of Miami, cross country and track) and Kylie Rincon (Wofford College, soccer)
♦ Roswell: Amber Miller (Young Harris College, lacrosse), Makala Torrence, (Northwest Florida State College, basketball), Mariah Haislip (Princeton University, volleyball)
♦ Westminster: Weyimi Agbeyegbe (Washington & Lee University, soccer), R.J. Anglade (Princeton University, fencing), Samantha Bertschi (University of Chicago, swimming), Jenna Brown (Dartmouth College, softball), Sam Cohn (Columbia University, soccer), Steven Crawford (Amherst College, lacrosse), Andrew Dotson (Washington University, football), Drew Downes (Rhodes College, lacrosse), Chloe Emch (Washington University, volleyball), Sam Flynn (Rhodes College, baseball), Taji Flynn (Ohio State University, lacrosse), Max Fritz (University of Pennsylvania, lacrosse), Ryan Githuku (Washington University, track), Emma Riley McGahan (Washington University, soccer), Megan Propp (Rhodes College, soccer), Hallie Schiff (Rhodes College, basketball), Sai Tummaia (Davidson College, soccer), Maddie Van Slyke (Denison University, lacrosse), Amy Zhao (Williams College, swimming)
♦ Whitefield: Anna Cochran (University of South Carolina, cheerleading), Jack Krahel (Florida Gulf Coast University, soccer), Corrie LeMasters (Rhodes College, tennis), Eric Little (Harvard University, football), Micah Messner (U.S. Coast Guard Academy, soccer), Myles Redding (Mercer University, football), Luke Wilson (Auburn University at Montgomery, soccer)
