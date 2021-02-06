Several local high school athletes signed national letters of intent with the colleges of their choice on National Signing Day Feb. 3.
Some schools hosted in-person signing ceremonies and others held them virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are the local schools’ signees, based on information provided by each school:
♦ Blessed Trinity: Ty Furnish (University of Virginia, football), Jackson Hamilton (University of Louisville, football), David Coltrane and Michael Mitchler (Samford, football), Brendan Hunt (Mercer, football), Ryan Dupont (Wake Forest, football) and Englan Williams and Carson Harof (Georgia Tech, football)
♦ Chattahoochee: Jordan Palmer (University of Alabama-Birmingham, football), Tim Reed (Campbellsville University, football)
♦ Fellowship Christian: Charlie Patterson (University of Virginia, football), Lawson Haigler (Wheaton College, football), Caleb McClung (Wheaton College, football) and Eli Hildebrandt (Washington and Lee University, football)
♦ Johns Creek: David Alexander (Carson-Newman University, football)
♦ Riverwood: Christyn Ashby (Georgia State University, volleyball), Thomas “T.J.” Shannon (University of Tampa, swimming), Tillman Weaver (Ohio University, football) and Amir Adams (Nichols College, football)
♦ Roswell: Evan Plunket (Army, lacrosse), Hannah Davis (Kennesaw State University, lacrosse), Connor Moore (University of Lynchburg, lacrosse), Aniete Ntekop (Austin Peay State University, football), Nick Lawrence (Columbia International University, baseball), Caden Long (University of Alabama-Birmingham, football), Michael Fitzgerald (University of Massachusetts, football and basketball), Melanie Tribick (Georgia Southern University, cross country) Dillon Holifield (Dartmouth College, football), Holden Caspersen (Clemson University, football), Corey Robinson (University of Kansas, football), Cole Gallagher (William Penn University, football) and Hannah Gore (Berry College, softball)
♦ Woodward: Simi Awujo (University of Southern California, women’s soccer), Ozzie Hoffler (Kansas State University, football), Baleigh Bruster (Duke University, women’s soccer), Chase Marshall (Carnegie Mellon University, football), Ansley Carpenter (University of the South – Sewanee, women’s tennis), Parker Middleton (Young Harris College, men’s golf), Jack Dunn (University of Massachusetts, men’s lacrosse), Sophia Morettini (Oglethorpe University, women’s golf), Morgan Ellison (University of Texas – San Antonio, women’s golf), Tyler Neely (Western Kentucky University, baseball), Mark Gallups (Calhoun Community College, baseball), Will Richard (Belmont University, men’s basketball), Khari Gee (Notre Dame University, football), Alyssa Stadeker (Florida State University, women’s soccer), Davis Golick (Dartmouth College, football), Corbin Switzer (University of Virginia, men’s lacrosse), Kyle Hammond (Tufts University, football), Errington Truesdell (Vanderbilt University, football), Eli Hebert (Rhodes College, men’s lacrosse) and Alan “Taco” Wright (Vanderbilt University, football)
Other athletes signed with colleges during the early signing periods for football in December and all other sports in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.