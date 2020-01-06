"Yellow Submarine" and "Flintstones" artist Ron Campbell will make a rare personal appearance at the Ann Jackson Gallery in Roswell Jan. 24 through Jan. 26.
Campbell will showcase his original Beatles cartoon paintings created since his retirement from his 50-year career in cartoons. The exhibit will also feature paintings from other cartoons that Campbell was involved with throughout the Golden Age of Saturday Morning Television including "Scooby-Doo," "Rugrats," "Smurfs," "Flintstones," "Jetsons" and more.
The exhibit is free and all works are available for purchase. As a special bonus, Campbell will also paint original remarques on site featuring any one of his cartoon characters for customers who purchase any of his art work.
Campbell will be offering for sale original cartoon paintings of the Beatles both in their Saturday Morning Cartoon and Yellow Submarine roles as well as various other works from his 50-year career in animation including "Scooby-Doo," "Smurfs," "Rugrats" and more.
The Saturday Morning Beatles Cartoon series debuted on ABC on Sept. 25, 1965. It continually fueled new music to the young kids of America as they followed the bouncing drumstick to each Beatles tune. Campbell also wrote the forward to the definitive book on the Beatles cartoon series, “Beatletoons.”
The film "Yellow Submarine" celebrated its 50th anniversary of the release of the Beatles classic animated film. Since its release, "Yellow Submarine" has become a permanent fixture in pop culture, defining the psychedelic 60s for generations to come. In his book,
Up Periscope, "Yellow Submarine" producer Al Brodax gives Campbell a great deal of credit for saving the movie and tying it all together at the last minute.
Campbell’s former studio was awarded a Peabody and an Emmy for his work in children’s television. Since retiring after a 50-year career, he has been painting subjects always based on the animated cartoons he has helped bring to the screen. With emphasis on The Beatles, he shows his Cartoon Pop Art in galleries worldwide.
The gallery will be at Ann Jackson Gallery, 1101 Alpharetta Street from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 24, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 25 and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.