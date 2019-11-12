Seven World War II veterans were laid to rest and honored with a procession down Highway 92 Tuesday.
The veterans honored include U.S. Army Sgt. William H. Wallengren, Pfc. Robert L. Green, Tech. 5 John Embert, Tech. Sgt. John F. Campbell Jr., Capt. Frank S. Teasley and Sgt. Robert E. Forrest Sr.; and U.S. Navy Spc. 1st James Sheridan.
"Because of men like these, we're in a free society and live in the greatest country in the world," navy veteran and general manager of Georgia Memorial Park Funeral home, Greg Free said. "These men are no longer with us, but it's up to us as fellow brothers and sisters in arms, and grateful citizens to make sure their legacy carries on."
Dignity Memorial’s Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery, Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, Sandy Springs Chapel and Horis Ward Fairview Chapel all helped provide the funeral service and procession for the veterans. Additionally, the Missing in America Project and reited Marine John Newport helped locate the veterans.
The purpose of the Missing in America Project is to locate, identify and inter the unclaimed cremated remains of American veterans through the joint efforts of private, state and federal organizations, and to provide honor, respect and dignity to those who have served this country by securing a final resting place for these forgotten heroes.
During the service, Georgia National Guard Army Chaplain Jeffery Herron led the service in a prayer and thanked the World War II veterans.
"We have a message for these gentleman: Well done men," Herron said, "And thank you for your service."
After leaving the funeral home, the veterans were escorted by police, Patriot Guard Riders, American Legion volunteers and countless others to the Georgia National Cemetery, where they were laid to rest with full military honors.
