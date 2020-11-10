Avalon will debut its inaugural Holiday Market with an incredible lineup of 11 local and women-owned businesses this holiday season.
Opening Nov. 22 as part of Avalon’s 2020 Holiday Experience, the six-week pop-up market gives entrepreneurs the unique opportunity to bring their concepts to life at one of the top retail destinations in the South.
Avalon’s Holiday Market will take shape in a 9,000-square-foot retail space at the prominent intersection of Avalon Boulevard and 1st Street, where it neighbors Tesla, Apple and Rumi’s Kitchen. South African craft cocktail and beef jerky restaurant Biltong Bar will operate a holiday bar in the market, serving up seasonal libations.
INDIEHOUSE modern fragrance bar, an interactive modern fragrance bar featuring high-end clean beauty fragrances unlike anything in the market. Owner Carrie Hadley invites shoppers to experience the store’s curated collection of artisan fragrances that can’t be found anywhere else in Atlanta, as well as discover the opportunity to blend their own custom scent in her downtown Alpharetta store.
“This brand new concept that I had been working on for years, the INDIEHOUSE modern fragrance bar brick-and-mortar store, was just opening when the pandemic hit and the world drastically changed,” Hadley said. “While this was a major setback, Avalon’s Holiday Market is the ideal opportunity to increase our exposure in the community and truly grow our business. We’re honored to be among the empowering collection of women-owned brands at the market, and can’t wait to soak up the holiday magic at Avalon this season.”
Humans Before Handles, a Black-owned, global jewelry brand by entrepreneur and social media influencer Ashley Sims (@theaestheticgirl) with values rooted in simple times and great style. Known for celebrating diverse styles from across the world, Humans Before Handles’ curated jewelry collection is an accessory dreamland that has a little bit of everything. At Avalon, be sure to shop trendy, statement earrings and the exclusive Black Lives Matter line.
Glad & Young, a design studio founded by Anna Zietz and Erica Verges produces handmade, fun-loving leather goods that are exciting to own and as empowering as the person who carries them. Glad & Young currently operates out of a design studio in Atlanta’s Ponce City Market, where the sustainably-driven design process can be experienced firsthand. At Avalon, guests can shop everything from colorful and functional leather backpacks and accessories, as well as place custom orders.
Hawkins & Clover, a boutique, contemporary gift shop inspired by founder Erika Audrey’s experience traveling through Europe. Hawkins & Clover features vendors from all over, with a special focus on women-owned, sustainable businesses. For thoughtful gift-giving, Avalon shoppers can enjoy a selection of luxury stocking stuffers, cashmere blend blanket scarves, candles and more.
Jennifer Balcos Gallery, a luxury art gallery owned by Jennifer Balcos that features a collection of contemporary, handmade works from 25 Atlanta artists, including abstract paintings, sculptures, photography and street art. At the market, Avalon’s shoppers will love the irresistible oil paintings by Stephanie Wheeler, as well as festive holiday art from the gallery’s local artists.
Just Add Honey, a loose leaf tea company that takes a new twist to a southern tea tradition by combining fresh, fun and sophisticated flavors from around the world. Founded by Brandi Shelton with a vision to make thoughtfully blended teas more accessible, shoppers at Avalon’s holiday market should keep an eye out for Just Add Honey’s custom blends and exclusive holiday gift sets.
Cappai Designs, a one-stop-shop for handmade entertainment pieces that are equally decorative and functional. Inspired by owner Sandie Cappai’s love for cooking and entertaining, Cappai Designs features a lineup of cutting boards, serving trays and lazy susans made from durable porcelain, granite and marble tile. At Avalon, holiday shoppers should be sure to shop the selection of 200 year-old charcuterie planks harvested from South Georgia, as well as take advantage of personalizing any item.
Lil’ Miss Leather, a Black-owned accessory line founded by Tamia Miller that combines a passion for all things unconventional, edgy and bold. Lil’ Miss Leather’s meticulously crafted leather accessories blend unique colors, textures and patterns to create original products. In addition to the Southwest-esque accessories and leather goods, Avalon’s holiday market guests should also shop the eclectic home goods line, which includes terrariums and crystals.
Coton Colors, a family-owned business dedicated to never missing an opportunity to celebrate life’s little moments with style. Designed to be thoughtful, functional and inspirational, Coton Colors will bring a variety of giftable items to Avalon’s holiday market, including ornaments, vases, seasonal decor and more.
Happy Everything, an imaginative and creative shop that exists to spread happiness by connecting its passionate community of collectors to thoughtful products. Founder Laura Johnson started Happy Everything after creating a versatile decorative platter featuring removable seasonable attachments. Since, the brand has grown to also include cheerful mugs, stemware, maps and more, which will all be featured at Avalon’s holiday market.
Gussied Up, an upscale pet boutique owned by Beth Simpson that features unique gifts and accessories for pets and their owners. Gussied Up offers a selection of handmade products, such as collars and bandanas, as well as fun gifts you can’t find at your everyday store. At Avalon, be sure to shop Gussied Up’s festive holiday products, fun toys and more.
Due to the pandemic, NAP has reimagined Avalon’s Holiday Experience to include more events with smaller gatherings for the community. Guests are welcome to experience the holiday traditions they have come to know and love at Avalon, such as special moments with Santa and Avalon on Ice, as well as new merry moments along the Boulevard, including a 12-day light and fireworks show, rooftop happy hours and pop-up concerts.
For more information about Avalon’s 2020 Holiday Experience, visit: www.experienceavalon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.