A woman who says she was assaulted and drugged at a Roswell home called 911 and was rescued by police Tuesday.
At around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, Roswell police received a 911 call from a female indicating she was being held against her will at a home at 5050 Victory Ridge Lane.
Through use of the RapidSOS 911 location accuracy software, Roswell communications officers were able to assist in pinpointing the victim’s location.
Officers entered the residence and determined there were no suspects on scene, and rendered aid to the victim. The victim indicated she was brought here against her will Sunday night from a hotel in College Park, and had been drugged and assaulted during her time in the home.
Investigators are currently working to identify those involved in this case. More information will be available.
