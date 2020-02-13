Willeo Road will be closing for road work beginning Monday, Feb. 17 through Feb. 21.
Contractors will be performing soil borings on Willeo Road over Willeo Creek Bridge and drilling will take place daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Feb. 21.
This work will require a single lane closure of the bridge either northbound or southbound. Drivers can expect delays and reduced speed through the work zones. Motorists are encouraged to consider alternative routes.
This work is being conducted as part of the Willeo Creek Bridge replacement project. In 2018, Roswell entered into an intergovernmental agreement with Cobb County to replace Willeo Creek Bridge. The bridge is on the Roswell-Cobb County border and spans both jurisdictions.
The estimated cost for the replacement is $2.6 million. Construction is scheduled to begin summer 2021.
This soil boring test is being conducted to determine the ability of the soil to support structures on the surface with or without additional assistance from footings, piers or other aids.
