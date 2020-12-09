The holidays look and feel a little different this year, so we have compiled a list of must-see Christmas light installations around north Fulton.
All of these spectaculars are free and allow families to stay in their cars and social distance.
Pierce Lights
370 Oak Terrace Alpharetta, GA 30009
Thanksgiving through Jan. 5, 2021
- Monday through Saturday 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Julie and Stuart Pierce started their Christmas light show in 2013 with a simple pair of lit arches. Now, their animated light show boasts more than 45,000 lights synchronized to music. Visitors can tune into 89.7 FM and prepare to enjoy the 30 minute show. The Pierces say their light show is a celebration of Jesus and the Christmas season.
Christmas in Castille
- 4220 Tivoli Way, Alpharetta, GA 30004
- Dec. 4 to Dec. 27
- 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday
This extravagant light display in Alpharetta has more than 59,000 lights, all animated and set to music. The display is in a gated neighborhood so when the gates close for the night, the show ends. To hear the music, guests should tune into 89.9FM. Not only does the display celebrate the holiday season, but this year Christmas in Castille is collecting donations for Bald Ridge Lodge. The Lodge provides a stable home to boys ages 12 to 18 who are in custody of the Department of Family and Children Services or referred by Juvenile Court. Donations can be made onsite or at https://www.baldridgelodge.org/donate.
Santa's Village of Roswell
- 405 Waverly Hall Drive Roswell, GA 30076
- Nov. 27 through Dec. 31
- 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Fred and Darlene Jakobsen spend more than 120 hours each year installing their light show appropriately named Santa's Village. This interactive display features Christmas train rides on the weekends and benefits the nonprofit Toys for Tots. In 2017 alone, the couple saw 7,000 visitors, resulting in a sizeable $12,000 worth of toys donated to Toys for Tots.
The McMinn's Christmas Light Display
- 465 Newport Heights, Alpharetta, GA 30005
- Open now through Jan. 7, 2021
- Dusk to 11 p.m.
This Alpharetta Christmas light display includes animated movie characters, including "Cars" characters, the Grinch and the Peanuts crew. The display also features a section all about Georgia - from Atlanta to Chick-fil-a Delta.
Ashebrooke Night of Lights
- 5020 Luke Drive Cumming, GA 30040
- Dec. 20 at 6 p.m.
This light display may be in Cumming, but with more than 300 houses alight for Christmas, it had to be included. Light displays can be seen nightly, but for one night a year, Ashebrooke comes together to give back to members of their community. Each year, the neighborhood raises money for a local community member or charity. This year's event will benefit 16-year-old Aidan Campbell, son of Wes and Faith Campbell (residents of Ashebrooke) and Sharon Ryles, West Forsyth High School Counselor and Color Guard Coach. Campbell underwent a major surgery in March and has been struggling to recover since. Ryles has struggled with cryptogenic organizing pneumonia, respiratory failure, digestive tract surgery and a back injury from a car accident in the last several months.
