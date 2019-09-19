Ryan Dickerson and Michael Wilkie have been named as the two West Forsyth students who vandalized Roswell High School's marching band practice field.
Dickerson, 17, and Wilkie, 18, admitted to doing donuts and causing damage to the property of Roswell High School on Friday, Sept. 13, according to Fulton County Schools police.
Roswell High School was set to play West Forsyth during Friday's football game, but the game was cancelled around 8 p.m. due to persistent lightning. A video was posted to social media showing a pickup truck doing donuts on the wet field, leaving behind damaging tire tracks and grooves.
An additional student, 17-year-old Keegan Parris, also came forward in reference to also driving his vehicle, a 2002 Silver Toyota 4 Runner, on the band practice field.
Dickerson, Wilkie and Parris were charged with criminal damage to property 2nd degree and reckless driving, then released on copies.
Band parents and students worked for several hours Saturday to try to repair the damage.
