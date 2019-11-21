Wender and Roberts Pharmacy employees were robbed at gunpoint Sunday, police say.
According to police, a black male entered the pharmacy and drew a handgun on the two employees. The two employees were forced to the office, placed face down on the ground, and hands were secured behind them with zip ties.
Police say the male then alerted another suspect via a handheld radio and told him to come in. At this point another subject, wearing all black clothing with red gloves, entered the business and proceeded to make one of the employees towards the back of the business. The employee told police the suspect asked where the safe was, then made him lay face down on the floor in a back room.
Police say the suspects took around $600 in cash and around 100 bottles of medicine from the safe and fled through the back door.
