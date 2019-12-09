A Roswell veterinary technician at VCA Pets Are People Too was attacked by a Fulton County K9 dog being boarded at the facility, police say.
The K9, Ian, latched onto the tech and drug her to the ground Dec. 4. The attack lasted around two to three minutes, according to police.
The tech and a coworker were in the kennel in the back tagging all of the dogs with their information tags when Ian suddenly became aggressive and attacked.
The tech's coworker told police she kept hold of the collar attempting to choke the dog out during the duration of his bite. After attempting to choke the dog with his collar for 2-3 minutes, the dog finally let go.
Neither employee knew the command to get the dog to stop. According to the Fulton County Sheriff's Officer, the dog was born in the Czech Republic and speaks Czech.
Once the dog let go, the employee was able to run out of the room and lock the kennels.
The vet taken was taken by ambulance to the hospital. The employee who helped the tech told police the "canine seemed anxious and was pushy," and had nipped at her earlier.
The dog was boarded on Nov. 30 while his handler was in another country. Fulton County Sheriff's Office was notified of the incident and said they will not release a comment.
