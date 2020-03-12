Alpharetta’s lads and lassies are invited to experience the “luck of the Irish” at Avalon’s sixth annual Luck of Avalon event.
From 5 to 10 p.m. March 13, guests will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with live performances, dancing and festive green beer – all with a sprinkle of Irish flair.
The festivities will begin early at 5 p.m. with a special Irish performance from King O’Sullivan School of Irish Dance. At 5:30 p.m., Luck of Avalon will kick off with a traditional bagpipe and drum performance from North Georgia Pipes and Drums on The Plaza stage. Finally, dance band group Azz Izz will take the spotlight, turning The Plaza into a lively sea of green. For the little leprechauns, guests can participate in family fun face painting available until 9 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public. Cost of food and beverage will vary. Guests are encouraged to share their experience on social media with the hashtag #LuckofAvalon. For more information, visit: experienceavalon.com/events.
