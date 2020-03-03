Fulton County's two coronavirus patients are a 56-year-old man who just returned from Milan and his 15-year-old son, officials say.
Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts and Fulton County Interim District Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Ford provided more details on the patients during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.
According to Ford, the male landed at Hartsfield Jackson Feb. 22 and had no symptoms. Several days later, Ford says the man became symptomatic, and two days after, his son.
"They are currently being isolated in place in their home," Ford said. "There is a spouse and a younger child who have also been exposed and we are currently in the process of testing those individuals as well."
Ford said the father and son are being monitored on a daily basis, and both have limited symptoms at this time.
"My main message to the citizens of Fulton County to remain calm, follow instructions as we will be following instructions and we will be taking our cue from the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and the state of Georgia," Pitts said.
Ford would not say what part of the county the individuals live in, but that the two siblings are homeschooled, so they will not affect Atlanta or Fulton schools. Ford could not say that the patients have had contact with other individuals, but says they are in the process of a contact investigation.
"The recommendation form the CDC were that the travelers on the plane did not need to be tested on this time," Ford said.
After the man arrived home, he was notified that other individuals from the conference he was at were diagnosed with coronavirus. According to the CDC, people are thought to be most contagious when they are most symptomatic.
Fulton County Schools has also released a statement on the coronavirus.
“We can confirm that the two COVID-19 cases in Fulton County do not include students or employees in Fulton County Schools," Fulton County Schools said in te statement. "However, considering the virus is now confirmed in our county, we are taking initial steps to minimize risk to our students and staff. Our school district is following the Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) guidance to K-12 schools, which includes making sure that our emergency operations plans are reviewed and up-to-date and that there is routine environmental cleaning."
The school systems said in its statements they use cleaning products that have been verified by the manufacturer to kill coronavirus and other viruses.
"Our schools will continue to operate on a normal schedule; however, out of an abundance of caution we are developing a plan to limit “non-essential” school activities and travel to lessen the risk of exposure," the school system said.
Roswell city officials say they are also in contact with Fulton County and the state and have emergency guidelines to follow.
"We are keeping on eye on everything and doing everything we can with Fulton County and the state," Community Relations Manager Julie Brechbill said. "We are working together to help everyone."
CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases like coronavirus. The CDC says the best way to prevent contracting coronavirus is by avoiding contact with people who have it and maintaining good, personal hygiene. Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, disinfect surfaces and cover your cough.
