Two West Forsyth High School students are suspected of vandalizing Roswell High School's marching band practice field Friday evening.
Band members woke Saturday morning to find that their practice field had been vandalized the night before. Roswell High School was set to play West Forsyth during Friday's football game, but the game was cancelled around 8 p.m. due to persistent lightning. A video was posted to social media showing a pickup truck doing donuts on the wet field, leaving behind damaging tire tracks and grooves.
Band parents and students worked for several hours Saturday to try to repair the damage. The incident comes just a week before Roswell's first marching band competition of the season, the Fulton County Marching Exhibition on Saturday, Sept. 21.
According to Principal Robert Shaw, a criminal investigation is being conducted on both suspected students. Below is the email band parents and students received from Principal Shaw:
Dear Roswell Band Parents,
Like you, I am frustrated and upset about the vandalism that was done to the band practice field on Friday evening. I know how much work our students put into marching band and I am also aware of the time, talent, and treasure that our band parents put into the program, including the folks who went to the school on Saturday to try and make the field usable. I wanted to share with you that I have been in contact today with Fulton Schools Police officials and District leadership, including Board member Katha Stuart. I have also spoken with West Forsyth principal Karl Mercer. Like me, he is working with his leadership and school police to determine who is responsible for what occurred. Please keep in mind that this a criminal police investigation so the information that can be shared is very limited. I will communicate with you, through Mr. Moon and Mr. Long, any information that I can share, as soon as I can. Finding those responsible is the priority for both Fulton and Forsyth County Schools. I truly want to thank all of you for the hard work and support, not only of our band program, but of all the students of Roswell High School.
Thanks,
Robert Shaw, Ed. D
