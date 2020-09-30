Republican incumbents for District 47, Jan Jones, and District 49, Chuck Martin, will be challenged for their House seats this November.
Democrat Anthia Carter is facing Jones for the District 47 House seat. Carter is a lifelong Georgian and graduate of Anges Scott College. The mother of four is a certified American Heart Association Basic Life Support CPR Instructor and a multi-licensed PRN. Carter has served as as Facilitator and Program Coordinator for the Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta and works with the Milton Rotary Clubs and Girls on the Run Atlanta.
According to Carter's campaign website, Carter is running "to repair the broken bridge of greater understanding and open a pathway of revitalization for Georgians."
"Everyone wants to be heard and understood yet many of us feel like our voice is overlooked in politics," Carter wrote on her website.
Carter's campaign issues include increasing access to affordable healthcare, working to eliminate gender pay disparities, foster citizen and law enforcement cooperation and "hold sacred American's 2nd Amendment right (choice) to keep and bear arms."
Carter did not respond to Neighbor Newspapers' request for comment.
Republican incumbent Jan Jones has lived in District 47 for more than 25 years. The 62-year-old small business owner and retired marketing executive said she is most proud of her part in helping create and establish the city of Milton in 2006.
"It has resulted in local decision making on quality of life issues for 35,000 people," Jones said. "Additionally, I capped the property tax rate in the city’s charter. Just this past year, Milton was ranked Georgia’s best city to live in."
Jones' top priorities for the district include responding to COVID-19 "so constituents can go on with their lives in a safe and productive way," strengthening Georgia's economy and working to make healthcare more accessible.
As far as the district's most pressing challenge, Jones' believes that keeping state and property taxes low is the most urgent matter.
"In 2018, I fought for the passage of legislation to give North Fulton homeowners the opportunity to freeze their future property taxes," Jones said. "I championed lowering the state income tax to 5.75% while fully funding public education in 2019. As we adjust or increase services at the state and local levels to meet residents’ wants and needs, we must stay vigilant that we also live within our means and keep Georgia affordable."
Age: 62
Occupation: Small business owner; retired marketing executive
Years in Living in the District: 25+ years
Relevant Experience: mother of four; businessperson; active in community for 20 years
Website: janjonesforgeorgia.com
Facebook and Twitter accounts: @JanJonesGA
In District 49, Democrat Jason Hayes will run against Republican incumbent Chuck Martin for the House seat.
The 43-year-old physician has lived in the district for five years. Hayes is a volunteer with 100 Black Men of North Metro and The Drake House. He also holds a Masters of Science in Public Health and Physician Executive Masters in Business Administration. Hayes said he decided to run to help people.
“After much reflection, I am running to help people, like my older brother, who get denied access to health care due to a pre-existing medical condition," he said. "I am running for people like my Uncle, who was born with Down Syndrome. Without Medicaid, he would not have had lifesaving heart surgery. I want to be the voice for them and others who are not heard.”
Hayes' top three priorities for the district include healthcare, small business advocacy and education. Hayes wants small business owners to have access to emergency funding for events like the COVID-19 pandemic, reinstate HOPE Scholarship funding and expand Medicaid.
"Again, GA Medicaid expansion will afford 400,000-500,000 people with affordable healthcare," Hayes said. "Also, it will allow matching federal dollars to aid hospitals in North Fulton but also rescue critical access hospitals across the state of Georgia. I have to be the champion for people who need to be healed. This is not just my job but this is my anointed mission."
Hayes said the biggest challenge the district faces is "balancing our public health with the economy and providing a safe education for young people." To combat that, Hayes said he would create a task force of public health physicians, nurses and epidemiologists to serve as an arm between the Georgia Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the State Capitol.
"My public service will be dedicated to the American people as I work for them," Hayes said. "Thus, I must be dedicated to leadership, fairness and accountability. North Fulton needs a new voice, a fresh one, that will lead House District 49 and the state of Georgia to a better tomorrow.”
Age: 43
Occupation: Board Certified Internal Medicine Doctor and Small Business Owner
Years in Living in the district:5 years
Relevant Experience:
- 16 years of experience as a Physician
- Small Business Owner
- Medical Doctorate
- Former American Legion Boys State Student Government Participant
- Former CDC Epidemiology Intern
- Former Congressional Intern to U.S. Representative Jim Cooper
- Former Health Policy Advisor and Subcommittee Chairman
Website: www.jasonhayesforga.com
Facebook- @jasonforgeorgia
Twitter - @JasonForGA
Incumbent Chuck Martin has lived in the district for his entire life and served on the Alpharetta City Council for 10 years, including as mayor. Martin was elected to the District 49 House seat in 2002. Martin said he is most proud of putting local issues and people before politics.
"A great example is the introduction and passage of measures resulting in local taxpayers receiving their long overdue fair share of the Local Option Sales Tax revenue," Martin said. "Since the measures passed over $20 million have been provided to each of the cities of Alpharetta and Johns Creek. This funding has kept taxes lower, provided for the expansion of greenspace and parks, provided for transportation improvements, and allowed for the acquisition of public safety equipment to improve our quality of life."
Martin's three priorities for the district include responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, preparing students for their futures and improving healthcare.
"Responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, primarily, helping constituents obtain the services that they need, keep their families safe, and restart their lives and businesses," Martin said. "As Georgians we must always recognize that COVID-19 is our enemy and not each other."
According to Martin, the district's most pressing matters are "our success fueled growth and the pressure that it places on our quality of life in the areas of transportation, taxes, and home ownership." Martin wants to keep taxes low and create local transportation solutions that connect express lanes and express bus route to Ga-400.
"My parents taught me to get to know people and work together, to always tell the truth, and to look for ways to get things done — not for reasons to fail," Martin said.
Age: 59
Occupation: Director, Ryan, LLC
Years Living in the District: 28 years at my current address, lifelong resident of Alpharetta
Relevant Experience: State Representative (HD-49); small business owner, 20+ years; former Alpharetta Mayor and City Councilmember.
Website: www.martinforgeorgia.com
Facebook: ChuckMartinGa
Twitter accounts: @martin4ga
Early voting runs from Monday, Oct. 12, to Friday, Oct. 30. For a full list of Fulton's voting locations, visit https://www.fultoncountyga.gov/services/voting-and-elections/early-voting-locations.
