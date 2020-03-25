Twelve Fulton County high school students recently graduated from the Model Atlanta Regional Commission youth leadership program.
The students were part of a 36-person cohort that began the program in August 2019.
The Fulton county participants included:
- Eric Chang from Johns Creek High School
- Madison Cooks from Westlake High School
- Jada Favors from Charles R. Drew Charter School
- Marcus Johnson from Henry W. Grady High School
- Cameron McGowan from Westlake High School
- Daishalyn Satcher from North Atlanta High School
- Elise Smith-Davids from North Atlanta High School
- Kaylin Steeple from Henry W. Grady High School
- Kamryn Townes from Westlake High School
- Makayla Turner from Westlake High School
- Tahira Watkins from Cristo Rey Academy
- Jayla Wideman from Pace Academy
Since 1998, MARC has engaged hundreds of students in experiential learning with the region’s leaders and experts in transportation, natural resource sustainability, community development, and more. Each of the Atlanta region’s 10 metro counties and the City of Atlanta are represented in the diverse range of students that have completed the program.
The 2019-2020 class took on two community development projects as case studies: historic preservation in Lithonia, and public greenspace at the Kennesaw City Cemetery. The class received their certificates in a graduation ceremony on January 25 and presented their recommendations to the ARC Board of Directors at the February 26 meeting.
Applications for the 2020-2021 MARC class are now open and rising 10th and 11th graders are encouraged to apply. Anthony Salgado, a graduate of the 2018-2019 MARC class, credits the program with opening doors and equipping him on his path to leadership:
“MARC didn’t just help me, I feel like it helped me help other people in my community,” he said. Salgado, who was awarded a full scholarship to Duke University, returned as a volunteer to assist with the 2019-2020 class.
Students must apply for the next MARC class by April 24. Students may apply to the MARC program at Atlantaregional.org/marc. Please contact Brittney Palmer, MARC Program Manager, at bpalmer@atlantaregional.org with any questions.
