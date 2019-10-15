Health-driven restaurant True Food Kitchen will open its second location in Alpharetta at the Avalon on Wednesday, Nov. 6.
Co-founded by integrative medicine expert Dr. Andrew Weil, True Food Kitchen is a health-driven restaurant founded on the principles of the anti-inflammatory food pyramid, emphasizing wholesome, simple ingredients with thoughtful preparations to highlight the natural health benefits and flavors of each ingredient.
The menu rotates seasonally to showcase the freshest, in-season produce and nutrient-dense ingredients, and caters to the preferences of all kinds with a variety of gluten-friendly, vegan and vegetarian options.
“As a restaurant brand committed to better living, we’re inspired by a location like Avalon that’s a hub of activity and a community passionate about living well,” Chief Marketing Officer of True Food Shannon Keller said. “We can’t wait to connect with and serve the vibrant community here in the heart of Alpharetta.”
True Food Kitchen’s menu rotates regularly to let guests experience produce at the peak of its freshness and flavor. Signature dishes include the Spaghetti Squash Casserole, Organic Tuscan Kale Salad, Grass-fed Steak Tacos and the “Inside Out” Quinoa Burger, among many others.
The Alpharetta restaurant will open with lunch, dinner and weekend brunch featuring a lineup of new fall dishes including the Roasted Beet & Goat Cheese Flatbread starter, Seasonal Ingredient Salad, Butternut Squash Pizza and Thai Coconut Sea Bass entrée.
The restaurant’s lively scratch bar will feature freshly pressed juices, organic teas and natural refreshers, such as the seasonal Sparkling Prickly Pear Tisane, Hangover Rx and Kale Aid, as well as a seasonal lineup of wine, beer and handcrafted cocktails, including the Ginger Margarita, Apple Gold Rush and more.
The kids menu features creative, kid-friendly dishes like the Almond Butter, Banana & Apple Sandwich, Mozzarella & Organic Tomato pizza and Chicken Teriyaki Bowl, to name a few.
The new location will feature approximately 6,722 square feet of indoor and outdoor dining space, including a covered patio, lively dining room and an open kitchen designed to bring guests closer to the restaurant’s culinary craft.
Indoors, natural woods and vibrant, locally inspired artwork add a contemporary touch to the earthy color scheme, natural elements and greenery, including indoor/outdoor garden basins filled with fresh herbs and spices. Eco-friendly materials will be utilized throughout the restaurant, such as hardwood floors and dining chairs made of recycled soda bottles.
True Food Kitchen Avalon will be open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Brunch will be served Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
