Calling all ghosts, witches and princesses — The Milton Police Department and Fire-Rescue Department, in collaboration with Karate Atlanta Milton, is hosting Milton Night Out Trunk-or-Treat on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Guests are encouraged to dress in their spookiest, silliest Halloween costumes and join Milton and it's police officers at Karate Atlanta at 13083 High 9 Suite 720 for trunk-or-treat, food, prizes, touch-a-truck, bounce house and more.
"Last year, we had more than 80 cars participate in the Trunk or Treat, and this year we hope to have more," Milton Police Department Community Outreach Officer Chad West said.
Milton is still looking for more trunk-or-treat cars. Any residents interested can email chad.west@cityofmiltonga.us or call 678.242.2527.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.