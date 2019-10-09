Families can prepare for a spook this October at the Chattahoochee Nature Center's Halloween Hikes on Oct. 25 and 26 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
This unique Halloween adventure provides families with a different, non-scary Halloween activity. A nature guide will take families on a well-lit hike through the forest to meet woodland creatures and hear about how they live.
Additionally, guests can meet costumed characters including, the Box Turtle and Dragonfly during a 45-minute hike. Each character tells its audience about itself and its place in the Chattahoochee River watershed. This year, a new, special character joins the cast for added excitement.
Along with the hikes, there is plenty of haunting Halloween happenings during the nights. Crafting, face painting, hot chocolate and a campfire with s'mores are all awaiting visitors. Guests are encouraged to don their best (or scariest) costume.
As part of the annual tradition, s’mores will be sold to help raise money for the Camp Kingfisher scholarship fund, allowing needy children experience a summer camp in nature.
Chattahoochee Nature Center members can buy timed tickets ahead of time and skip the lines, by visiting admissions beginning Oct. 1. General admission tickets are available day-of for $12. Children 2 and under are free. For more information, visit www.chattnaturecenter.org.
