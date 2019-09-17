Historic Roswell will celebrate Irish culture by hosting the seventh annual IrishFest Atlanta this Nov. 8 to 9.
The two-day festival features concerts, dance performances, workshops, a ceili dance, lectures, and family fun activities at various locations within Historic Roswell — Gate City Brewing, Roswell Historic Cottage, The Gaslight, Mac McGee and more.
Live music performances include Crannua Collective (Cormac De Barra, Ashley Davis, Colin Farrell, Dave Curley, and Cathy Jordan), The Andrew Finn Magill Band (Andrew Finn Magill, Dave Curley, and Mick Broderick), and dance teacher Shannon Dunne who will conduct workshops in set dancing and Sean-nós dance.
Metro Atlanta Irish dance schools will also be performing, including Drake School of Irish Dance, Carpenter Academy of Irish Dance, Atlanta Irish Dance by Burke Connolly and north Fulton's King O’Sullivan School of Irish Dance.
“We are preparing for the long-term growth of the festival by moving our home to Historic Roswell in north metro Atlanta," IrishFest Chair Teresa M. Finley said. "This move will allow us to increase our access by including indoor and outdoor events available to a larger audience. Canton Street in Historic Roswell offers a close-knit community of small shops and restaurants reminiscent of many such streets in Ireland towns. From the beginning we’ve been deeply committed to bringing not only the entire Irish community, but all of Atlanta, together to celebrate the best of the Irish culture. This wouldn’t be possible without the tremendous support of local musicians, dancers, Atlanta’s Irish cultural groups, and our dedicated team of organizers. A big thank you to them as we prepare for the biggest IrishFest Atlanta yet!”
Additional IrishFest Atlanta activities include 20 different music, song, dance, and other cultural workshops and enrichment classes and free activities including marketplace performances and children’s programs. Guests will also be able to enjoy whiskey tastings and tea with the Irish Consul General. A silent auction supporting Irish Traditions Atlanta scholarships will also be held.
“In the best tradition of a genuinely Irish celebration, there was a great warmth about the whole event, from the friendly greetings of the volunteers, to the lively concert and ceili with all the musicians joining in,” Professor Emeritus Irish Studies at Emory University Dr. James Flannery said.
Guests can purchase tickets to specific events and concerts, or full day passes starting at $38.50, or weekend passes starting at $59. To order tickets, visit https://www.irishfestatlanta.org/tickets-info.
