Celebrate Valentine's Day with your gal pals during Avalon's Galentine's Day celebration Feb. 11.
On Thursday, Feb. 11 from 5 to 9 p.m., guests are invited to experience incredible retailer specials and exciting workshops while toasting with complimentary cocktails along the Boulevard. The first 300 guests to visit Concierge will receive a special Galentine's Day treat.
“Galentine’s Day is the perfect occasion for gal pals to come together and experience the best that Avalon has to offer,” Avalon marketing manager Lauren Ness said. “This year, more than 20 of our retailers and restaurants are offering can’t-miss specials along the Boulevard. From an exclusive driving experience with Tesla to complimentary champagne at Oak Steakhouse and Colletta, Galentine’s Day at Avalon is the perfect way for ladies to spend the holiday.”
Originally introduced on the popular sitcom Parks and Recreation as an opportunity to celebrate ladies, Galentine’s Day has become a widely celebrated holiday dedicated to female friendship. In honor of the special occasion, a collection of Avalon’s retailers have joined forces to offer gal pals an evening of exclusive shopping steals and special experiences.
Beginning at 5 p.m., guests can visit Concierge to pick up a stroll map that outlines the evening’s retail and restaurant specials. Before hitting the Boulevard, gals can stop by the PopnPixel booth at Concierge to strike a pose and make a custom GIF with their besties.
New this year, The Hotel at Avalon is offering a discounted rate for Galentine’s Day guests interested in staying the night on Feb. 11 or Feb. 12. To lock in the special rate, guests must book by Feb. 9. Reservations can be made here.
Special Galentine’s Day offers include 20% off your purchase at Madewell, free reformer class at Club Pilates (have to call and reserve) and a $25 wine tasting with small bites at CRU. For the full list of restaurant and retail offers, visit www.experienceavalon.com/events/eventitems/galentines-day-at-avalon.
In addition, Avalon is also hosting several activities. Space is limited and guests are encouraged to RSVP soon.
The AR Workshop Milton will host a DIY class to make a custom 12x16 Plank Wood Sign. Each $45 ticket includes the project and a glass of wine. The workshop will take place outside in Palmer Plaza located between Oak Steakhouse and Colletta, so be sure to bundle up. This workshop is nonrefundable. If canceled due to inclement weather, all registrations can be rescheduled at an upcoming workshop at AR Workshop Milton.
Paper & Fig will host a floral arranging workshop where attenedees will learn to create their own garden style arrangement filled with beautiful blooms. Each ticket includes the floral arrangement and a glass of wine. Be sure to bundle up as this event will take place outside in the Plaza, located behind Concierge. This workshop is nonrefundable. If canceled due to inclement weather, an arrangement will be available for pickup at Concierge on February 11th.
Southern Peach Pastries will host a cookie decorating class from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The class is $35 per person and includes cookies, supplies, a complimentary glass of wine, and hands-on instruction. Dress warmly as this event will also take place outside in the Plaza. This workshop is nonrefundable. If canceled due to inclement weather, cookie decorating kits can be picked up from Concierge on February 11th between 5-9 p.m. The class will then be held virtually on Friday, February 12th at 5 p.m.
Avalon’s COVID-19 response program, Better Together, continues to create a comfortable environment for the community to come together. As part of this, Avalon has deployed a series of preventative measures that include increasing sanitation procedures in all common areas and on high touch surfaces; and posting signage and decals throughout the property to reinforce best practices. Masks are not required, but strongly encouraged.
