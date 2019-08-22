Alpharetta voters will have one contested city council race and two referendums to decide in the 2019 general election.
With the qualifying period now closed, three incumbents will return to office unchallenged while three candidates will compete for the Post 6 seat on the Alpharetta City Council.
Incumbent council member Dan Merkel will face off against challengers Abu Bakkar Ngila Jalloh, a biomedical scientist, and retired IT manager Clifford Martin. Mayor Jim Gilvin and council members Jason Binder and John Hipes drew no challengers.
In addition to deciding who will hold the Post 6 city council seat, Alpharetta voters will be faced with two ballot questions related to the possible expansion of the City’s homestead property tax exemption.
Alpharetta’s residential taxpayers already enjoy the largest homestead exemption in Georgia at $40,000, which saves homeowners almost $5 million annually. Residents age 65 and older qualify for an additional $15,000 exemption, and seniors who meet certain income requirements can qualify for another $10,000 in savings.
During this year’s general election Alpharetta voters will be presented with two ballot measures that ask if the basic homestead exemption should be increased to $45,000 and the income cap for seniors removed so that all homeowners aged 65 and above could qualify for an additional $25,000 in savings.
The last day for citizens to register and be eligible to vote in the 2019 general election is Oct. 7. Early voting begins Oct. 14, with election day falling on Nov. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.