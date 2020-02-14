A Milton High School student is making a name for himself as a talented pianist.
At 16, Michael Rainwater, a sophomore, has already won competitions with his piano skills and most recently won the gig of a lifetime playing at Carnegie Hall in New York City.
Rainwater competed in – and won – the Crescendo International Music Competition, an annual event with live auditions and recitals with First Place Honors invited to perform in Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall.
Rainwater described the experience as incredible and one he would never forget.
When he’s not competing, Rainwater said he enjoys working on his YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/MichaelRainwater where he showcases original pieces and songs; working on his first album; and helping out with the annual Tower of Talent, which is an annual benefit show held to raise money for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta (CHOA).
“I have been a featured soloist in the show since 2016 and have helped to raise over $2 million dollars for the CHOA Music Therapy Program. There is a certain ‘kids helping kids’ aspect to the show which makes it extremely important. CHOA has done an extraordinary job in growing and using the Music Therapy program to help kids of all ages,” he said.
Rainwater said he took an interest in music and the piano at three-years-old and credits his piano teacher, David Nash, with building his love for the instrument.
“He is quite an accomplished pianist as well as a composer and arranger,” said Nash.
Rainwater said his plans after high school include pursuing a degree (possibly in music) and breaking into the entertainment industry. Regardless of where life takes him, though, Rainwater said he will always have the piano in his life.
“Music is something that never leaves you and changes you forever,” he said.
