A 13-year-old boy was robbed at gunpoint at Avalon after meeting with to trade PlayStation 3, police say.
According to police, the teen arranged the meeting via Snapchat, and planned to meet at four males at The Avalon to trade a PlayStation 3 for two Gucci belts and a Gucci wallet. The teen rode his bike to meet the men.
The victim told police that all four suspects were teenage Hispanic males, who police say one wore black clothing and a hat.
The teen met the four men in the parking deck, where he says the men told him to get in their car. Police say the security footage shows the vehicle traveling in circles after the victim enters. After entering the sedan, the victim stated the suspects asked to see the PlayStation.
The victim stated he showed the suspects the gaming console, after which all suspects pointed handguns at the boy, and demanded he hand over the PlayStation and his iPhone.
Police say he victim handed the items to the men, after which they forced him to exit the vehicle and threatened to shoot him. The suspects then fled the scene traveling onto Old Milton Parkway.
According to police, the teen's mother wishes to prosecute. This case is developing and more information will come.
