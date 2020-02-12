Roswell Police Department Criminal Investigations Division Detectives located and arrested 29-year-old Manvel Britton of Atlanta.
Police say Britton is the third suspect charged with the murder of Eddy Leonardo, who was shot during an armed robbery attempt at Super Mercado Jalisco on Alpharetta Street. Britton is also charged with criminal attempt to commit armed robbery, police say.
According to police, surveillance video linked the suspects together. Britton is being held at the Fulton County Jail.
Police say the investigation is still ongoing and are encouraging anyone with information about this incident or the parties involved to speak with a detective at 770-640-4100. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.
