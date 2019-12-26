Milton and Alpharetta will be collecting live Christmas trees during various recycling events.
The city of Milton will host its annual "Bring One for the Chipper" Christmas tree recycling event at Milton High School Jan. 4 at 13025 Birmingham Highway. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot closest to Freemanville Road.
For those unable to make it on Jan. 4, other businesses will also be collecting Christmas trees. Scottsdale Farms Garden Center will be collecting trees from Dec. 26 to Jan. 4 at 15639 Birmingham Highway in Milton. Scottsdale Farms will be closed News Years Day.
Green Brothers Earth Works will be collecting trees Dec. 27 through Jan. 17 at 3445 Francis Road in Alpharetta. The store located just across the Forsyth County line and will be closed News Years Day.
For residents who do not want to drive their trees to one of the donation spots, Boy Scout Troop 841 will pick up trees for a donation of $15 per tree. For those who live north of Rucker Road and west of Georgia 400 and would like to make use of this service, please visit www.t841.org/tree and reserve a pick-up slot before 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 2.
