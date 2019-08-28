The Alpharetta Wedding Showcase will return Sept. 22, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at The Hotel at Avalon & Alpharetta Conference Center.
Now in its twelfth year, the Alpharetta Wedding Showcase will feature over 60 vendors such as photographers, wedding cake bakeries, DJ’s, formal wear shops, invitation specialists and florists. Attendees will have the opportunity to find event facilities, taste catering specialties, see unique gift selections and secure accommodations at one of Alpharetta’s 26 upscale and modern hotels.
This is a free event and is open to all individuals looking to plan their upcoming wedding.
Wedding Showcase attendees can also enter to win a grand prize diamond giveaway. The giveaway includes a 1.5-carat total weight round brilliant cut diamond earrings set in 14K white gold setting and valued at $6,000. The grand prize diamond giveaway drawing will take place during the final half hour of the show and is offered by the Alpharetta Convention and Visitors Bureau and Iroff & Son Jewelers.
The winner must be present to win at time of drawing and restrictions apply. A variety of door prizes and giveaways from participating vendors will also be given away throughout the day.
“The Alpharetta Wedding Showcase is a fantastic program of the CVB,” resident and CEO of the ACVB Janet Rodgers said. “It allows us to meet individuals interested in getting married and to talk with them about the complimentary services we can provide to make their planning experience, for one of the most important days of their lives, much easier. This program also gives the attendees options for all the components it takes to plan a wedding in one location. We want our visitors to experience the awesomeness of our city and select Alpharetta for their wedding destination.”
The ACVB is a one-stop resource for free personalized event planning services. The experienced staff is available and ready to provide the best insider tips on how to make the big day extra special.
The ACVB Complimentary Planning Services include providing insight on event venues in the Alpharetta area based on what the bride/groom envision for your ceremony, reception and rehearsal dinner; checking hotel rates and availability at all Alpharetta hotels based on the client needs and provide one comprehensive list of options from the hotels and assisting with hotel site inspections.
Planning services also help by providing complimentary welcome bags with Alpharetta visitor information for Alpharetta hotel guests, offering insider tips on securing the best activities, access to a directory of Alpharetta bakeries, florists, formal wear, spas and transportation services and suggesting customized itineraries for attendees.
Those planning weddings can register to attend the Wedding Showcase for free at https://www.awesomealpharetta.com/meetings-special-occasions/weddings/wedding-showcase/.
For additional information about the showcase or weddings in Alpharetta, please contact Hala Shell at hala@awesomealpharetta.com or 678-297-2811.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.