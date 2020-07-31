This year's 16th Annual Miss Mary’s Ice Cream Crankin’ is returning as a drive-thru festival to keep guests safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
Miss Mary’s Ice Cream Crankin’ was established in 2004 as the signature fundraising event for The Drake House. Named after North Fulton humanitarian, Mary Drake, the event has brought family fun through home-made ice cream for years.
“This year, amid COVID, our event committee felt it was extremely important to continue our annual event," Director of Development Megan Riddle said. "We are excited to invite everyone to enjoy our drive-thru festival! We will be taking all precautions to ensure a safe and exciting environment for all guests."
All tickets will be pre-sale and include 4 pre-packaged 8oz cups, each a different flavor. Volunteers will wear masks and gloves, and all ice cream will be delivered in pre-packaged containers directly to the guest’s vehicle.
Packaged spoons and napkins will be included so everyone can enjoy their home-made ice cream as they make their way through the drive-thru festival.
The Drake House provides a lifeline of supportive housing and enrichment programs for mothers and their children who are experiencing homelessness in north Metro Atlanta. Our educational, empowerment, and mentoring programs assist these families in becoming financially self-sufficient and contributing members of the community.
The Drake House is the only agency in the area offering an emergency residential program with private housing, serving approximately 50 families with 100 children per year. To date, The Drake House has housed and served 500 families.
“This year has brought many unknowns and uncertainty within our communities," Executive Director Nesha Mason said. "The Drake House is excited to bring some joy and family fun with our Annual Miss Mary’s Ice Cream Crankin’."
The organization depends on financial support from fundraisers like Miss Mary’s Ice Cream Crankin’. For more on event sponsorship opportunities, Corporate Partnership, or Corporate involvement, please contact Megan Riddle at mriddle@thedrakehouse.org or 770-587-4712 x 307.
Tickets for this year’s event are by pre-sale only and are available at https://rallyup.com/missmarys2020 Sponsorships are still available! Please contact Megan Riddle at mriddle@thedrakehouse.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.