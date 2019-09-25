A local real estate firm is asking the community to donate gently used Halloween costumes during its 7th annual costume drive beginning Oct. 1.
Crown Tenant Advisors, a boutique healthcare real estate firm will collect gently used costumes of all sizes for donation to the children at The Drake House, a short-term crisis and an affordable housing program for homeless single mothers and their children in North Metro Atlanta.
Crown Tenant Advisors partners with its clients to place donation boxes in the lobby of dental and medical practices throughout metro Atlanta. Over the past seven seasons, they have collected more than 700 costumes for the children of The Drake House to enjoy during Halloween and throughout the year for dress-up play.
“We are lucky to work with wonderful professionals, who serve their community every day by providing quality healthcare,” Vice President and Owner of Crown Tenant Advisors Amanda Riepe said. “By partnering with them, we are able to extend our reach to make a greater impact.”
Crown Tenant Advisors is also working with a Roswell Girl Scout Troop to help collect costume donations.
“Crown Tenant Advisors commitment to holding this costume drive for us ensures our Drake House children will have a fun-filled celebration each year,” The Drake House Resource Coordinator Melinda Szegedi said.
Drop out boxes will be available at the following locations around north Fulton:
- Cobblestone Therapy Group: 12010 Etris Road, Ste. A-150, Roswell
- Roswell Pediatric Center, P.C.: 3400-C Old Milton Parkway, Suite 545, Alpharetta
- Roswell Pediatric Center, P.C.: 12385 Crabapple Road, Suite 200, Alpharetta
The Drake House provides a short-term crisis and an affordable housing program for homeless single mothers and their children in North Metro Atlanta. Our educational, empowerment and mentoring programs assist families in becoming financially self-sufficient and contributing members of the community.
The Drake House is the only agency in the area offering an emergency residential program, serving approximately 50 families with 100 children per year. For more information, visit thedrakehouse.org or find The Drake House on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.
