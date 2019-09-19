Roswell will once again celebrate its youngest residents at the 69th Annual Frances McGahee Youth Day Celebration on Saturday, Oct. 12.
Youth Day has been a long-standing tradition in Roswell that began in 1950 when a group of parents decided to sponsor a parade and a day of activities to honor the youth of the city. In 1951, Mayor Ford Rucker proclaimed the second Saturday in October as "Roswell Youth Day," and each year the tradition continues to grow stronger within the community.
This year’s theme is “Be Someone’s Hero.” The Youth Day Parade starts at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church on Mimosa Boulevard, proceeds down Canton Street and ends in Roswell Area Park on Woodstock Road.
Immediately preceding the start of the parade at 9:45 a.m. is the 23nd Annual Historic Roswell 5K Road Race. The race, which benefits the Friends of the Roswell Parks’ “Play It Forward” program, starts at the Roswell United Methodist Church and ends at the Roswell Area Park football field.
After the parade, Archibald Smith Plantation will host Fall Farm Day on the grounds of the historic house museum, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This annual family event will feature artisan exhibits and demonstrations pertaining to life on a 19th century farm, including living-history exhibits and free children’s activities. Activities will include period games, farm animal petting zoo, wagon rides, crafts and face painting. Hamburgers, hotdogs, and other concessions will be available for purchase.
To register for the 5k, please visit www.roswellgov.com/Historic5K or contact Susan Silver at 770-817-6670. For more information, call the Roswell Recreation, Parks, Historic & Cultural Affairs Department at 770-641-3705, or visit www.roswellgov.com/YouthDay.
