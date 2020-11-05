Tentative election results show north Fulton voters reelected multiple State Senate and House candidates.
With 100% of precincts reporting, unofficial results show State Senate District 48 candidate Democrat Michelle Au winning the district seat. Au has 54.18% of votes and Republican Matt Reeves finished with 45.82%.
Senator John Albers of District 56 declared victory over Democrat Sarah Beeson. This race was a close call, with 50.52% of votes for Albers and Beeson with 49.48% of votes.
For the State House seats, District 47 voters reelected Republican incumbent Jan Jones with 60.86% of votes. Democrat Anthia Carter finished with 39.14% of votes.
In District 48, incumbent Democrat incumbent Mary Robichaux also won reelection. Robichaux scored 52.23% of votes, leaving Republican Betty Price with 47.77% of votes.
Republican incumbent Chuck Martin was reelected for the District 49 House seat. Martin received 52.85% of votes, leaving Democrat Jason Hayes with 47.15% of votes.
District 50 candidate incumbent Democrat Angelika Kausche won reelection with 52.80% of votes. Republican Jay Lin received 47.20% of votes.
Voters also reelected Democrat incumbent Josh McLaurin for the District 51 House seat. McLaurin finished the race with 55.15% of votes, leaving Republican Alex B. Kaufman with 44.85% of votes.
Results are still tentative, as Fulton County just finished counting absentee-by-mail ballots Nov. 5 around 1 p.m. Ballots must still be adjudicated before results are posted online.
Fulton County experienced delays in counting absentee ballots Nov. 3, due in part to a water pipe leak at State Farm Arena. The delay caused confusion on whether employees stayed to count votes and were sent home. According to Fulton County Registration and Elections Director Richard Barron, employees who worked 18 hours Tuesday were sent home, leaving all but five people to count remaining votes. Barron said employees statewide stopped counting at 2 a.m.
According to Barron, total of 145,748 absentee-by-mail ballots have been processed in Fulton County.
