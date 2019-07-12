The Roswell Rotary club will be teeing up for its annual golf and tennis tournaments at the Country Club of Roswell this September.
The 41st Annual Aubrey Greenway Golf Tournament and the 7th Annual Hagan Cup Classic Tennis Tournament will return Sept. 9 at the Country Club of Roswell. The tournaments serve as Roswell Rotary’s main fundraiser and engage close to 500 players and volunteers.
This one day event includes morning and afternoon sessions of golf and tennis, lunch, a ball drop contest, dinner, after party and silent and live auctions. The after party will serve up cocktails, awards, live music and the auction.
“The event raises over $175,000 and all proceeds are awarded to more than thirty charities throughout our Rotary year, helping organizations large and small fulfill their charitable missions,” Adele Hamilton, tournament chair said.
For the ball drop, Roswell Fire Dept. brings a hook and ladder to drop around 750 golf balls, each with a number on it. The balls that go in the holes (or are closest to it) win $1,000. If more than one ball goes in a hole, the prize is split. The cost is $20 per ball.
To play in the tournaments, player fees begin at $300 to golf and $85 to play tennis. For more information about becoming a sponsor, player or volunteer, go to fund.roswellrotary.club or contact us at roswellgolftournament@gmail.com
