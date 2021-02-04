More than twenty-five Alpharetta restaurants will offer a special three-course dinner menu during Alpharetta Restaurant Week from Feb. 21 to Feb. 27.
Restaurants participating in the week-long celebration will have three-course dinner options from $20 to $50 and many will also offer three-course lunches for $16 to $35. Beverage, tax and gratuity are not included in the promo.
Alpharetta Restaurant Week participating restaurants currently include: Barleygarden Kitchen and Craft Bar, Branch and Barrel, Carson Kitchen, Chiringa, Citizen Soul, Coalition Food and Beverage, Colletta, Cru Food and Wine Bar, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, Flatlands Bourbon and Bayou, Grouchy’s New York Deli and Bagels, Ippolito’s Italian Restaurant, Kona Grill, Made Kitchen and Cocktails, Main Event Entertainment, Oak Steakhouse, Pure Taqueria, Ray’s at Killer Creek, Restaurant Holmes, Secreto Southern Kitchen and Bar, South City Kitchen Avalon, South Main Kitchen, Taco Mac Old Milton, Taco Mac Windward, The Southern Porch and Vinny’s on Windward.
Alpharetta restaurants have gotten creative with their outside dining areas in the colder months of the calendar. Many eateries throughout the city have added fire pits, heaters and even igloos to their outdoor spaces extending the al fresco season indefinitely. And, of course, diners can also BYOB (bring your own blanket) and cozy up to dine outdoors on amazing Alpharetta fare.
“The vibrant city of Alpharetta is filled with an abundance of locally owned and chef-driven restaurants,” president and CEO of the Alpharetta Convention and Visitors Bureau Janet Rodgers said. “Events like Alpharetta Restaurant Week highlight these eateries and give locals and visitors the chance to try out a new restaurant or revisit one of their favorite spots. It’s also a great opportunity for diners to support these vital businesses and their staff members who are working hard to bring us exceptional cuisine every day.”
Multiple Alpharetta Restaurant Week participating restaurants are extending their special pricing to take-out orders as well. Browse the most up-to-date list of participating restaurants, menus, dine-in /take-out options, and pricing on the Alpharetta Restaurant Week page at https://www.awesomealpharetta.com/alpharetta-restaurant-week/.
Reservations at restaurants are recommended and diners are encouraged to contact the restaurants directly for operating hours. Alpharetta Restaurant Week is produced by Flavors Magazine.
