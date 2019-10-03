Katie Argentina, art teacher at Sweet Apple Elementary School in Roswell, Georgia, has been selected by the Georgia Art Education Association to receive the Georgia Elementary Art Educator of the Year Award for 2020.
This annual award recognizes one outstanding GAEA member for exemplary contributions, service and achievement at the state level. Argentina found out about her award at the end of summer break.
"With so many amazing art teachers in Georgia I was honored to be recognized and excited to join the ranks of those before me in representing art education in our state," Argentina said.
GAEA’s membership includes elementary, secondary and college level art educators in public and private schools. It is the purpose of the GAEA to promote and maintain the highest possible degree of quality instruction in visual arts programs throughout the state of Georgia. The GAEA is unified with the National Art Education Association, the largest professional association of art educators in the country.
“This award recognizes a high level of professional accomplishment and service by a dedicated art educator," GAEA President Zerric Clinton said. "Mrs. Argentina exemplifies the high quality of individuals involved in the field of art education today: leaders, teachers, students, and advocates who give their very best to the profession. We are proud to recognize Katie Argentina.”
Argentina said that she teaches her students that there are no mistakes in art. She said she works with her students to brainstorm, plan, practice and adapt as their ideas change.
"The great thing about art is that there is not just one right answer, there are as many as my students!" Argentina said. "I hope as we create beautiful things my students are encouraged to explore new ideas and ways of communicating, gain confidence through their successes, and enjoy the opportunity to learn in a different way!"
The award will be presented during the association’s annual convention at Young Harris College on Nov. 16.
