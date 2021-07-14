Roswell Police have arrested 22-year-old Gaelen Newsom in connection to a traffic shooting that took place in Roswell June 4.
Further investigation in conjunction with the Atlanta Police Department and Fulton County has led detectives to charge Newsom with aggravated assault. Newsom has remained in the custody of the Fulton County Jail since June 6 on a number of charges for separate offenses committed in the City of Atlanta.
The morning of June 4 officers responded to a report of gunshots near the intersection of Old Roswell Rd. and Holcomb Bridge Rd. Police found a van stopped in the southbound lanes of Old Roswell Rd. that had sustained damage from apparent gunfire. The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was not struck.
According to Roswell Police's initial investigation, a grey sedan driven by a man now identified as Newsom pulled along the right side of the victim’s vehicle, and fired at least one round from a handgun into the vehicle.
Police say Newsom then drove off westbound on Holcomb Bridge Rd. There was no reported exchange of words or aggressive driving behavior leading up to the shooting.
Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4100. Anonymous information can be provided through Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS(8477) or online at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org
