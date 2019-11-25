Roswell High School is seeing improvements in students test scores and graduation rates.
Areas of improvement include Georgia Milestones test scores, SAT scores, Advanced Placement exam scores, the graduation rate and the College and Career Readiness Performance Index score.
The Milestones test is given by state of Georgia, and factors into part of each high school’s CCRPI score. Milestones tests are given to students in math, history/economics, physical science/biology and literature courses. A Milestones test is worth 20% of a student’s grade and is designed to measure content mastery.
At RHS in spring 2019 nearly every tested student saw an increase in pass rates. Tests are scored on a scale of 1 through 4. Though a 2 is considered passing, content mastery is demonstrated with a 3 or 4 score.
“Roswell students use the knowledge and skills developed at Roswell to successfully guide them through post-secondary options and into the world of work,” department chair of Student Services at RHS Amy Short said. “The ongoing increases in test scores and graduation rate are two indicators of how well prepared our students are upon graduation and we are always excited when alumni come to visit and share their success stories.”
The biggest increases in pass rates for the spring scores included physical science increased by 19.4%, geometry by 5.30% and ninth grade literature by 4.10%. The economics pass rate of 94.6% was the second highest in the district.
Among the biggest increases in Levels 3 and 4 were Algebra I at 10.3%, physical science by 10.4%, ninth grade literature by 6.20%, geometry by 3.6%, and biology and U.S. History each increased by over 2%.
Roswell High School’s pass rate for last year's Advanced Placement exams was the fifth highest in the District. In a school of about 2,200 students, RHS administered 1,762 AP exams to 785 students, with a pass rate of 79%.
“The work we do every day is not easy," Roswell principal Dr. Robert Shaw said. "It requires a lot of effort, trial and error, and sacrifice. I thank not only the teachers who put so much of themselves into their craft, but our support staff who do all of the work, many times behind the scenes, so our teachers can teach, and our students can learn. Our success is also due to the great community that supports our school and its students.”
Advanced Placement courses are administered by the College Board. Roswell High School offers 29 AP courses. Students take a test at the end of each course and students scoring a 3, 4 or 5 can be awarded college credit.
RHS also saw an increase in SAT scores, the fourth highest increase in the district with seven points. Nearly 400 students took the test, the mean total score rising from 1165 to 1172 in one academic year.
The Georgia Department of Education recently released Roswell High School’s 2019 CCRPI number. This is the official number, per federal law, that rates each school. The RHS 2019 CCRPI score is a 91.9, an increase of 3.2 points over last year that moves RHS from a B school to an A school.
RHS’ four-year graduation rate increased two points from 2018 to 2019 as well, from 88.8% to 90.8%.
This is Shaw’s third academic year as principal at RHS.
