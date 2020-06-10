A Black Lives Matter protest organized by Cambridge, Milton and Alpharetta high school students drew a over 100 people.
Former Cambridge High School student Maddie Feely said she felt passionate about Black Lives Matter and wanted to help. Feely and a group of friends and volunteers organized the protest, speakers and a booth to help attendees register to vote.
A steady crowd gathered on the green space in downtown Alpharetta with their signs and masks, chanting refrains like, "I can't breathe" and "No peace, no justice."
Not even 30 minutes after the protest began, storm cloud loomed overhead and lightning and thunder began. Yet, over the rolls of thunder and the pouring rain, protesters remained. Cries of "Say his name! George Floyd! Say her name! Breonna Taylor" and car horns masked the sounds of the storm.
During the protest, speaker and mother Indiah B. led the crowd in a moment of silence. Indiah said she came to the protest with her two sisters and her mother.
"It's time for us to see laws change for laws to work for us," Indiah said. "I'm a black mom so for me it's important to stand for something bigger than myself. For my daughter to stand and walk. I can support and guide her in these stands."
Another moment of silence was held for 9 minutes in remembrance of George Floyd, who died after an officer kneeled on his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. After the moment of silence, students took turns speaking about their experiences and/or thought on racism in America.
"Things must change," 15-year-old Milton student Aerica Worrell said. "Black lives matter. We should all be outraged, but it is not enough to be outraged today, we have to be outraged tomorrow."
