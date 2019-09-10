Alpharetta shoppers can feel like they are perusing through the aisles of a European market this September at Alpharetta's eighth annual European Market.
The market will open from Sept. 21 through 22, in downtown Alpharetta down the length of Milton Avenue. Shoppers will find 40 of the best artisans showcasing an eclectic ensemble of vintage style home décor, furniture, works of art, handcrafted jewelry, one-of-a-kind finds, fashion clothing, accessories, gifts and unique treasures. For two days only, the city will transform into a scene echoing lively European open-air markets.
European cities such as London, Paris and Brussels are famous for their open-air markets. While a trip overseas is enticing it can be costly and time consuming. Alpharetta’s eighth annual European Market brings the boutique market experience right here to the Southeast.
“The European Market is a perfect artisan event for Alpharetta's visitors and residents,” president and CEO of the Alpharetta Convention and Visitors Bureau Janet Rodgers. “If you’re on the hunt for something unique and wonderful, there’s no doubt that you will find it at Alpharetta’s European Market. This event provides a fun weekend to experience the ambiance of Europe right here in the vibrant city of Alpharetta.”
With three distinct shopping districts conveniently located within one mile of each other, Alpharetta makes it so simple for visitors to hit all of the city’s premier shopping in one weekend. After strolling through the European Market, shoppers can pop into some of Downtown Alpharetta’s charming boutiques like Hemline Alpharetta, La Bella Maison and All Inspired Boutique, just steps from the market.
Only a quick drive from downtown, the Avalon has a wide range of shops including Chanel, Peter Millar and Scout & Molly’s to keep fashionistas up to date with all the new trends. With more than 100 retailers such as Von Maur, Honey & Hazel and K Squared Artisan Boutique, the North Point district has all the well-known brands needed for the ultimate shopping spree, as well as several locally owned spots.
Alpharetta is also the perfect place to develop an appreciation for European eats year-round. The city has become a premiere dining destination in the Southeast featuring almost every cuisine imaginable at over 200 eateries and restaurants. For suggestions on a full Alpharetta weekend culinary itinerary, please visit: https://www.awesomealpharetta.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/DINING.pdf.
In addition, the Alpharetta Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21. Visitors will find over 60 local vendors at the Farmers Market just across the sidewalk from Alpharetta’s European Market. Fresh, local produce, artisanal cheeses, handcrafted jams and golden locally sourced honey are just a few ways event attendees will be transported across the pond without ever leaving the heart of Georgia.
The European Market will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
