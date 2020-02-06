Ann Jackson Gallery this month will host
an evening of Seuss you’ll be sure to toast!
With works from his seussly Estate and plenty of cake,
you’ll have so many reasons to celebrate!
If you’re lucky you’ll see, thing one and thing two
and dear little Cindy Lou Who.
Or maybe a wocket — a wocket!
will sneak right into your pocket!
For the best Bartholomew out of all of you —
For the wackiest Sneetches and Sams and Cats —
If your costume’s worthy of a grand debut
a prize you’ll earn at the tip of our hats!
And so on his oldest birthday you may,
see Theodor’s creations he kept hidden away.
Perhaps befriend the Goo-Goo-Eyed Tasmanian Wolghast,
whose side-eyed gaze won’t you let pass.
Each work is engraved by his estate –
a seal of authenticity you can’t mistake.
So on Feb. 29, from 1 p.m. to 7,
We assure you - you’ll be in Seuss heaven!
You’re invited! Come! I do implore!
Or, why not March 1 from 1 p.m. to 4?
