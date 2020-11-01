As the calendar flips to November, North Fulton schools are in the heat of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) state playoffs in cross country, fast-pitch softball and volleyball with hopes of bringing home state crowns.
In softball, Wesleyan’s quest to win a third state Class A Private title in four years ended when the Wolves fell to Mount Paran Christian 3-0, 5-6, 10-2 in the quarterfinals Oct. 27 and 28. They were the only North Fulton squad to advance to the quarterfinals.
“I would say first that we are grateful to have had a season at all given everything going on in our world,” Wesleyan coach Mary Stephenson said of playing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “Every day we got to put on a jersey and compete was a blessing.
“Our team battled through a lot of additional adversity this year, including many injuries that had significant effects on our team, but our team never wavered. That adversity made us more united, and I’m very proud of that. Our senior class led so well in such a challenging season, and I’m very grateful for that. I’m as proud of this team as any we’ve had at Wesleyan.”
The Wolves beat Tattnall Square by forfeit in the second round Oct. 23. Stephenson said Tattnall Square forfeited due to at least one player testing positive for COVID-19 and shared the school’s tweet about the subject to confirm it.
In the tweet, the school stated, “Due to a positive COVID-19 test and the DPH protocols on contact tracing, Tattnall will be unable to compete in Round 2 on Friday against Wesleyan. It is a mandatory forfeit in the playoffs.”
North Fulton’s two other remaining state playoff teams fell in the second round Oct. 23 and 24. In Class 5A, Blessed Trinity was eliminated by Loganville 8-0, 11-6, and Mount Pisgah Christian lost to Mount Paran Christian 10-1, 13-4.
In volleyball, three local teams – Alpharetta, Blessed Trinity and St. Francis – advanced to the state semifinals, which were Oct. 31. Results were not available at the Neighbor’s deadline. The second round and quarterfinals were played Oct. 24 and 27/28, respectively.
In Class 7A, Alpharetta faced Lambert in the semifinals. In the quarterfinals, the Raiders blanked Harrison 3-0, and Roswell fell to Walton 3-1. The Hornets blanked Forsyth Central 3-0, and Alpharetta beat Norcross 3-0 in the second round.
In Class 5A, Blessed Trinity tangled with Whitewater in the semifinals. The Titans beat Northview 3-0 in the second round and Northside (Columbus) 3-0 in the quarterfinals. In Class A Private, St. Francis faced Hebron Christian in the semis. The Knights triumphed over Tallulah Falls 3-1 in the second round and shut out St. Vincent’s 3-0 in the quarterfinals.
In cross country, local GHSA teams participated in their region/area meets during the final week in October and had to complete them by Oct. 31. The state meet is set for Nov. 6 and 7 at Carrollton High School in Carrollton.
In the Georgia Independent School Association (GISA), Fulton Science lost to Creekside Christian Oct. 9 in the first round of the volleyball Class 3A state playoffs. Mustangs senior outside hitter Kalissa Greene and sophomore setter Shreeya Thuppul were chosen all-state.
In golf news, Westminster sophomore Ethan Gao, an Alpharetta resident, is one of five top junior golfers from metro Atlanta who were named Rolex Junior All-Americans by the American Junior Golf Association. Gao, ranked 25th nationally by the association, was named an honorable mention All-American.
