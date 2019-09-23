Game: Holy Innocents’ Golden Bears (4-0, 1-0) at Wesleyan Wolves (4-0, 1-0)
Date: Sept. 27
Last meeting: Wesleyan 24, Holy Innocents’ 16 (Sept. 21, 2019)
All-time series: Wesleyan leads 9-5
The prep football season has reached the halfway mark with region play controlling much of the action for local programs. Wesleyan’s home contest against Holy Innocents’ in a Region 5A contest between two undefeated teams highlights the action on Sept. 27.
Wesleyan stayed perfect through its first four games with a 51-7 region home win against Our Lady of Mercy (OLM) on Sept. 20. J.C. French threw six touchdown passes for the Wolves which tied the school record.
“We enjoyed a complete team effort last Friday versus OLM and did a fantastic job distributing the ball to a lot of different guys,” Wesleyan coach Franklin Pridgen said. “In order to win this week versus Holy Innocents we will need to play our best game defensively to stop their option offense.”
Holy Innocents’ is coming off of its biggest win to date in 2019. The Golden Bears defeated defending Class A Private state champion Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy (ELCA) 42-41 in an overtime region home win on Sept. 20 to stay undefeated in the season as well. Holy Innocents’ running back Michael Cox rushed for 214 yards and five touchdowns, including the game-winner in the overtime session. Golden Bears quarterback Michael Davis had 93 yards on the ground as well.
“We are excited to open up region play with a victory,” Holy Innocents’ coach Todd Winter said. “We play in the toughest region in Single A Private in the state and every game is a challenge. We have another challenge this Friday with Wesleyan.”
Milton earned a 16-12 road win over Roswell on Sept. 20 for its second victory of the season. The win was secured with Jack Rhodes’ interception of Hornets’ quarterback Ethan Roberts pass into the end zone with 26 seconds remaining in the contest. Rhodes had a team-high 12 tackles for Milton. The Eagles took a 10-0 lead into halftime on Jason Aussin’s 45-yard field goal and Ahmed Junearick’s 29-yard touchdown run.
After a scoreless third quarter, Roswell mounted a comeback effort starting with Roberts’ 20-yard TD pass to Jacob Jarrett early in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to 10-6. Milton responded with another TD run by Junearick, this time for one yard, on its next possession. Marquis Willis’ 24-yard touchdown catch from Ethan Roberts late in the fourth quarter was the final scoring play of the contest. Roberts finished the night with a game-high 214 passing yards.
"Huge win for the boys," Milton coach Adam Clack said. "We lost a couple of really tough games back-to-back. Both games we felt we could/should be able to win if we clean up some physical and mental errors. We challenged the boys to have a great week of practice as we went to work on installing the Roswell game plan and cleaning up the mistakes from early in the season and the boys responded. It was great to see them be rewarded with a victory after having a great week of practice, so that coupled with the emotional way in which we won the game should give us some confidence and momentum as we wrap up our non-region schedule this week and head into region play."
Next up for Milton is a home contest against Parkview in its final non-region regular season contest of the season. The Eagles dropped its 2018 contest to the Panthers 37-35.
Roswell also concludes non-region play on Friday at home against Wheeler. The Hornets fell to the Wildcats 37-36 in their contest last season.
Local programs in Region 7AAAAAA found success on Sept. 20 starting with Cambridge’s 29-7 road victory against Centennial.
“Any win is a big win,” Bears coach Craig Bennett said. “We were able to establish the run which helps our defense stay off the field. Phillip Michael Collins had another really good night with our offensive line getting better each week. Our defense started the night off giving up a TD on the first drive, but held them scoreless for the rest of the night. Our defense continues to play hard, and sometimes that helps correct mistakes that I make.”
Cambridge continues region play on Friday with a home contest against North Atlanta. The Bears dropped its 2018 contest to the Warriors 23-14.
Centennial is off this week before hosting Alpharetta on Oct. 4.
Alpharetta earned its first win of the season on Sept. 20 in a 24-21 home triumph over Pope. Bryce Troutt’s 44-yard field goal late in the contest proved to be the game-winner.
“It was a great win for our program,” Raiders coach Jacob Nichols said. “Our defense played great in the absence of three key starters at linebacker. It kept us in the game throughout all four quarters and gave us a chance to win at the end. Offensively, we started hot and finished hot. We are still working towards putting together a complete game offensively, but Friday night was a step in the right direction”
Alpharetta hosts region foe Dunwoody in its next game on Friday. The Raiders defeated the Wildcats 55-21 in the 2018 contest.
“Our next seven games are all of the utmost importance and we will treat the rest of our season like it is playoff football,” Nichols said. “All of our season goals are still ahead of us and attainable. We just have to continue to focus on getting better every day and going 1-0 week in and week out.”
Rounding out action in the region on Friday will be Chattahoochee visiting Pope. The Cougars look to rebound from its 41-0 home loss to Johns Creek on Sept. 20.
Fellowship Christian stayed undefeated on the season with a 42-14 non-region road win against Stratford Academy on Sept. 20. Eli Hildebrandt had 158 total yards and four touchdowns, three rushing and one passing, for the Paladins in the victory. Murphy Reeves rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown for Fellowship as well. The Paladins host Region 6A foe Mount Paran Christian on Sept. 27. Fellowship won the 2018 contest between the two teams by the score of 21-13.
Staying in the region, Mount Pisgah Christian visits King’s Ridge on Friday. The Tigers look to bounce back from a 55-6 loss at Mount Paran on Sept. 20. Mount Pisgah was off that day. Mount Pisgah defeated King’s Ridge in the 2018 contest by the score of 21-17.
Blessed Trinity opens Region 7AAAA play on Friday at West Hall. The Titans didn’t have a contest on Sept. 20 after seeing its record-setting winning streak of 23 games snapped in a 13-10 home loss to Woodward Academy on Sept. 13. Blessed Trinity has won all three previous meetings against West Hall including a 45-3 victory in 2018.
St. Francis hosts Whitefield Academy in a Region 6A contest on Sept. 20. The Knights improved to 2-1 on the season with its 49-21 non-region home win over Lakeview Academy on Sept. 16. Josh Gil and Hunter Jones each had a rushing touchdown for St. Francis. Gil also threw three touchdown passes. Jai Smith had two TD receptions while teammates Jordan McKnight and Zay Wadsworth each had one. Defensively, Jones had a team-high 10 tackles. St. Francis dropped its contest to Whitefield 34-6 in 2018.
